‘4th Reich’: Melbourne kindergarten defaced

A KINDERGARTEN in Melbourne’s Albert Park has been defaced with the words “4th Reich” along with a Star of David, in what has been described as a “senseless” and “sickening” incident of neo-Nazi graffiti.

The incident at the Middle Park Kindergarten was reported to the Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC) on Saturday by a shocked non-Jewish man who was walking in the area.

ADC chairman Dvir Abramovich said to defile a place where children play and learn with neo-Nazi vandalism is “beyond words and beyond contempt”.

“This senseless defacement is a vile attack on the core values and spirit of the kindergarten, a place where students, family and staff of all ethnic and religious backgrounds are welcomed,” Abramovich told The AJN on Sunday.

Describing the graffiti as “despicable”, Abramovich said, “Let’s remember that 1.5 million children were murdered in the Holocaust by the Nazis, and this graffiti is a death threat which should be taken seriously.”

Stating, “I hope that those cowards who committed this sickening outrage are identified and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” he added, “Melbourne is a city of strength and pluralism, and united we will fight back against this filth which is invading our neighbourhood.”

Approached by The AJN for comment, a spokesperson for Victoria Police said they were unaware of “any report of this nature at this time”.

The incident comes less than a fortnight after a swastika was scrawled over a Star of David on an ATM in the Melbourne suburb of Balaclava.

Get The AJN Newsletter by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up